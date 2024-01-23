The Resonance of Barbie’s Tunes Echo at the 96th Oscars

The 96th Academy Awards promise a musical feast as two enchanting melodies from the world of “Barbie” grace the nominations list. Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s “What Was I Made For?” and Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt’s “I’m Just Ken” emerge as standout contenders, selected by the discerning 390 members of the Academy’s music branch.

The decision-making process proved challenging, with only two out of the three shortlisted “Barbie” songs making the cut. Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” completes the trio, but Academy rules dictated that only a pair could advance to the nominations. As the front-runners, the “Barbie” compositions are poised for Oscar glory, with Eilish and O’Connell having previously won for 2021’s “No Time to Die,” and Ronson and Wyatt as part of the 2018-winning team for LadyJon Batiste Gaga’s “Shallow.”

Standing alongside these luminous tunes are formidable competitors, including Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson’s “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony,” Diane Warren’s “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot,” and Scott George’s Native American chant, “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” from “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

The score nominations unveil a captivating blend of experience and new voices. Ludwig Göransson, a prior Oscar winner for “Black Panther,” secures his third nomination for “Oppenheimer.” A poignant moment arises with the posthumous nomination of Robbie Robertson for his work on “Killers of the Flower Moon.” In a groundbreaking move, Laura Karpman’s jazzy “American Fiction” score earns her a historic first Oscar nomination, making her the fifth woman recognized for composing original dramatic music for the screen.

The legendary John Williams, at 91 years old, continues to etch his name in history with his 54th nomination for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Meanwhile, English composer Jerskin Fendrix makes a striking debut with his first Oscar nomination for the film score of “Poor Things.”

As the 2024 Academy Awards unfold on March 10, an air of excitement surrounds the unexpected twists and turns in the nominations, promising a night where the magic of music takes center stage.