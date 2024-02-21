The Beatles – Here Comes the Sun | Tune of the Day

“Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles is a beloved anthem that radiates positivity and optimism. Written by George Harrison, the song captures the essence of emerging from darkness into light, mirroring the cyclical nature of life’s challenges and triumphs. With its cheerful melody and heartfelt lyrics, it serves as a reminder that even in the darkest of times, the sun will eventually shine again.

Released in 1969 on The Beatles’ iconic album “Abbey Road,” “Here Comes the Sun” has since become a timeless classic, cherished by generations for its enduring message of hope and resilience. Its soothing guitar riffs and uplifting harmonies have the power to uplift spirits and bring solace to listeners, making it the perfect soundtrack for any day in need of a little sunshine.