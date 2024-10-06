back to top
Greek Edition

Taylor Swift Surpasses Rihanna as the World’s Richest Female Musician with a Net Worth of $1.6 Billion

Taylor Swift Tops Rihanna in Wealth, Becoming the Second Richest Musician Worldwide, Thanks to the Success of the "Eras Tour" and Her Music Catalog.

By Hit Channel
In
Pop
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

It’s official: Taylor Swift has become the richest female musician globally, surpassing Rihanna with an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion. Forbes confirmed the news yesterday, updating Swift’s financial status following the historic success of her “Eras Tour” and the enduring popularity of her music catalog.

Swift now leads the list of wealthiest female musicians, overtaking Rihanna‘s current net worth of $1.4 billion. In addition to her title as the richest female artist, she ranks second on the overall list of the richest musicians, just behind Jay-Z, who has a staggering $2.5 billion.

Unlike many other wealthy musicians, Taylor Swift’s fortune primarily stems from her music career. As highlighted when she first reached billionaire status in October 2023, she is the only musician in history to achieve a 10-figure net worth mainly from album sales and live performances, rather than from entrepreneurial ventures. Just a year later, Forbes estimates that $600 million of Swift’s wealth comes from tour revenues and royalties, another $600 million from the value of her music catalog, and $125 million from real estate investments.

- Advertisement -

Swift has been a constant figure on the list of “richest musicians,” but her financial rise in recent years is astounding. In 2020, her net worth was estimated at $365 million, meaning she has amassed around $1.2 billion in just the last four years.

While Rihanna still holds the title of the “richest female musician of all time,” having once reached a peak net worth of $1.77 billion, Swift may soon claim that title too. With the final dates of her “Eras Tour” set to close in the U.S. and Canada later this year, her fortune is likely to grow even more.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Sunday, October 6, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved