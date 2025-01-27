Tate McRae’s “Sports Car” Captures the Thrill of Love, Fashion, and Self-Discovery

Tate McRae’s latest single, Sports Car, is here, and it’s more than just a song—it’s a full-on visual experience. The music video, directed by Bardia Zeinali, takes viewers on a journey through adrenaline, love, and sensuality, showcasing McRae like never before.

In the video, McRae steps into a series of bold personas, wearing daring fashion pieces styled by Brett Alan Nelson. From a leopard-print Roberto Cavalli archive look to feathered couture by The Blonds, McRae’s wardrobe matches the song’s sultry energy. “I really wanted to push myself,” McRae told Vogue. “This video felt scary and exciting all at once.”

The visuals pair seamlessly with the track’s theme. Co-written with Julia Michaels, Ryan Tedder, and Grant Boutin, Sports Car captures the rush of love and passion, likening it to the thrill of being behind the wheel of a high-speed car. Even the whisper-like chorus nods to the infectious energy of the Ying Yang Twins, giving the song a fresh yet nostalgic twist.

McRae’s confidence shines as she dances through striking sets, blending introspective moments with bold choreography. The video feels like a declaration—she’s not just experimenting with new sounds and visuals; she’s owning them.

The release also serves as a preview of what’s to come on her third album, So Close to What, set to drop on Feb. 21. The album promises a more daring and experimental side of McRae, and if Sports Car is any indication, fans are in for a treat.

With her Miss Possessive Tour kicking off in March and spanning 50 dates across the globe, McRae is proving she’s ready to take her artistry to the next level. From her captivating music to her evolving style, this new chapter feels like just the beginning for the rising pop star.