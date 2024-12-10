SZA Teases SOS Deluxe Album: Lana With New Trailer

SZA Teases SOS Deluxe Album: Lana With Forest-Themed Trailer

SZA is celebrating the two-year anniversary of her critically acclaimed SOS album with a teaser for its deluxe edition, officially titled Lana. The singer posted a playful trailer on Instagram, leaving fans buzzing with anticipation as the year comes to a close.

A Teaser Full of Surprises

The trailer showcases SZA wandering through the forest before pausing to answer nature’s call—a bold and humorous nod to her love for the outdoors. In the background, a snippet of an unreleased track plays, sampling The Isley Brothers’ classic “Voyage to Atlantis.” The post’s caption, “Clock starts now. Happy anniversary,” marks the anniversary of SOS while teasing the deluxe edition’s imminent arrival.

Fans flooded the comment section, embracing SZA’s quirky antics. One user joked, “She’s literally helping the plants grow,” while others were thrilled by the long-awaited progress on Lana.

What to Expect From Lana

SZA first hinted at a deluxe version of SOS as early as February 2023, describing it as “a whole other album” with seven to ten new tracks. The project has faced delays, with SZA previously aiming for a Fall 2023 release. However, during a recent appearance on Kai Cenat’s livestream, she assured fans that Lana would drop before the year ends.

A Love Letter to Nature and Music

SZA’s connection to nature has always been a theme in her work, and Lana seems to take it a step further. From bug-inspired visuals in previous projects to the forest setting of this teaser, her artistry continues to blend her music with an earthy aesthetic.

Will Lana Drop Before 2025?

With only weeks left in 2024, fans are eagerly counting down. The teaser gives hope that Lana is closer than ever, but an official release date has yet to be announced.

Stay tuned for updates and catch the trailer on SZA’s Instagram!