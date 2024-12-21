SZA Drops “SOS Deluxe: LANA” Featuring Kendrick Lamar and 15 New Tracks

SZA Unveils SOS Deluxe: LANA Featuring 15 New Songs

After much anticipation and a few last-minute delays, SZA has officially released SOS Deluxe: LANA, the expanded version of her critically acclaimed album SOS. The deluxe edition, which dropped on December 20, 2024, features 15 new songs, including collaborations with Kendrick Lamar and production contributions from Lil Yachty and Benny Blanco.

A Packed Deluxe Album

SZA first teased a deluxe version of SOS in early 2023, but fans had to wait nearly two years for its release. The expanded edition includes:

“30 for 30” : A track featuring Kendrick Lamar, marking their latest collaboration following SZA’s guest appearances on two tracks from Lamar’s recent album GNX.

: A track featuring Kendrick Lamar, marking their latest collaboration following SZA’s guest appearances on two tracks from Lamar’s recent album GNX. “Saturn” : A fan favorite teased earlier this year.

: A fan favorite teased earlier this year. Production Highlights : Lil Yachty and Benny Blanco each contributed to one track on the album.

: Lil Yachty and Benny Blanco each contributed to one track on the album. Notable New Tracks: The tracklist features intriguingly titled songs like “Diamond Boy (DTM)”, “BMF”, and “Scorsese Baby Daddy.”

“Drive” and Teasers Leading Up to the Release

Ahead of the album’s release, SZA shared the music video for the single “Drive”, which featured Ben Stiller. The video, released earlier in the week, built anticipation for the deluxe edition and gave fans a taste of the cinematic and emotive themes explored on LANA.

Delays and Fan Anticipation

LANA was originally scheduled to drop at midnight ET but was delayed by 15 hours, causing a flurry of reactions online. SZA explained on Instagram that the delay was necessary to ensure proper mixing across all streaming platforms. Top Dawg Entertainment president Punch also took responsibility, saying, “It’s my fault.”

The wait proved worthwhile, as SOS Deluxe: LANA feels like an entirely new album, offering fans an immersive listening experience with tracks that expand on the themes and sounds of the original SOS.

A Look Ahead

With the release of SOS Deluxe: LANA, SZA continues to solidify her status as one of today’s most innovative artists. Her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar comes just before their co-headlining tour in 2025, adding another layer of excitement for fans.

Whether it’s “30 for 30”, “Drive”, or the already-iconic “Scorsese Baby Daddy,” there’s plenty for listeners to dive into. So, spark those blunts and press play — LANA is finally here.

LANA (SOS Deluxe) Tracklist:

01. No More Hiding

02. What Do I Do

03. 30 for 30 (with Kendrick Lamar)

04. Diamond Boy (DTM)

05. BMF

06. Scorsese Baby Daddy

07. Love Me 4 Me

08. Chill Baby

09. My Turn

10. Crybaby

11. Kitchen

12. Get Behind Me (Interlude)

13. Drive

14. Another Life

15. Saturn