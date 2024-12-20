SZA Drops “Drive” Music Video Featuring Ben Stiller Ahead of SOS Deluxe Album Release

SZA has released the highly anticipated music video for her single “Drive,” offering fans a heartfelt glimpse into the themes of her upcoming SOS deluxe album, Lana. The visual, directed by Bradley J. Calder, features a surprise appearance by Ben Stiller, whose performance mirrors the song’s emotional depth.

The video debuted on December 20, just hours before Lana’s release. With haunting lyrics about solitude and longing, “Drive” sets the tone for what fans can expect from the deluxe edition of SOS.

In the video, Stiller embodies the song’s melancholic vibe as he drives aimlessly through dimly lit streets, lost in thought. His somber expressions and gestures add a cinematic flair to SZA’s soulful vocals. At one point, Stiller stops in the middle of the road, exits the car, and steps into the night, visibly overwhelmed by his emotions.

As the video winds down, the camera shifts focus to the woods, where a mysterious figure—assumed to be SZA—appears in bug form, reminiscent of Lana’s album cover. The visual ends with a teaser for the track “Crybaby,” leaving fans eager for what’s to come.

SZA took to Instagram to confirm that the SOS deluxe album, Lana, will officially drop on December 20. She shared, “I had to get my mixes right…All songs are delivered and ingesting into the system as we speak.”

The deluxe version promises to expand on the emotional storytelling of the original SOS album, with “Drive” serving as an evocative lead single. Fans are already speculating about the album’s themes and additional tracks after the teaser for “Crybaby” featured at the end of the video.

The collaboration between SZA and Ben Stiller is as unexpected as it is compelling. Known for his comedic roles, Stiller’s deeply emotional portrayal in “Drive” shows a different side of the actor and adds layers to the song’s narrative.

As Lana’s release inches closer, “Drive” has set the stage for another wave of SZA’s artistry. The combination of her introspective lyrics and visually arresting storytelling ensures that this era of SOS will be unforgettable.