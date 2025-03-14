back to top
Greek Edition

Sub Focus Drops On & On with bbyclose

The UK dance heavyweight unveils a new single alongside North American tour dates

By Hit Channel
UK electronic music innovator Sub Focus (Nick Douwma) continues his hot streak with the release of On & On, featuring breakout artist bbyclose. Dropping today, Friday, March 14, the track arrives alongside ticket sales for his much-anticipated North American Circular Sound shows in Los Angeles and New York.

bbyclose has quickly made waves in the scene, following her chart-topping collaboration Kisses with BL3SS and Camrinwatsin. On On & On, her sugary, ethereal vocals glide over Sub Focus’ expertly crafted production, delivering an immersive, vibe-heavy track. This follows a series of massive releases for Sub Focus, including Push The Tempo with Katy B, Wildfire, and his global hit Go Back with John Summit.

As Sub Focus gears up for his Circular Sound tour, the energy is higher than ever. His sold-out headline show at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace on March 7 proved to be a defining moment—10,000 fans experienced his next-level audiovisual spectacle, selling out in just 30 minutes. Now, he’s bringing that same energy stateside:

📍 Los Angeles – Shrine Expo Hall – Friday, October 3
📍 New York – The Brooklyn Mirage – Thursday, October 9

With On & On setting the tone for what’s to come, these shows promise to be unmissable moments in the electronic music calendar.

