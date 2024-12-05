Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift Reigns as Most-Streamed Artist for Second Year

Spotify Wrapped 2024 is here, and it’s no surprise that Taylor Swift has claimed the title of most-streamed artist globally for the second consecutive year. With over 26.6 billion streams, Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, also became the most-streamed album worldwide, breaking records with over 300 million streams on its first day and 1 billion in its first week.

Spotify’s top global artists this year include The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake, and Billie Eilish, rounding out the top five. Swift’s dominance extended to albums, where she landed three spots in the top 10: The Tortured Poets Department (No. 1), 1989 (Taylor’s Version) (No. 6), and Lover (No. 8).

In the songs category, Sabrina Carpenter’s infectious track “Espresso” took the No. 1 spot with over 1.6 billion streams, followed by Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” and Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather.” Carpenter also impressed with her album Short n’ Sweet, which secured the No. 3 spot among the most-streamed albums globally.

This year’s Wrapped experience includes new features like Your Music Evolution, where users can explore their unique musical phases from 2024, and an AI DJ commentary that adds a personalized touch. Fans can also view their Longest Listening Streak with their favorite artist and discover if they made it into the top percentile of listeners.

Spotify also introduced fun extras for Swift fans: a special Wrapped badge on her profile, custom mini-animations tailored to each of her album eras, and exclusive AR Snapchat charms celebrating her global success.

Other notable Wrapped highlights include the most-streamed podcasts of 2024, led by The Joe Rogan Experience and Call Her Daddy, and the top audiobooks, with Sarah J. Maas’ A Court of Thorns and Roses claiming the No. 1 spot.

Top Global Lists:

Most-Streamed Artists: Taylor Swift The Weeknd Bad Bunny Drake Billie Eilish

Most-Streamed Songs: “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone “Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish

Most-Streamed Albums: The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology by Taylor Swift Hit Me Hard and Soft by Billie Eilish Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter



For a full breakdown of the top artists, albums, and songs that defined 2024, visit the Spotify Wrapped website or check out your personalized Wrapped story in the app today.