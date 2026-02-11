The prestigious DJ-Kicks series continues its legacy of curated storytelling by tapping Berlin-based, Peruvian producer Sofia Kourtesis for its latest edition. Scheduled for release on March 27 via !K7 Records, this compilation transcends the standard club mix, positioning itself as a cohesive creative statement that blends technical precision with raw human sentiment.

A New Chapter of Exclusives and Originals

Kourtesis treats the invitation as more than just a selection process; she uses the platform to debut a wealth of new material. The mix features four original tracks from Kourtesis herself:

"Texas Changing"

“It’s You”

“A Brief Look In Your Eyes”

“Los Poemas No Siempre Riman (DJ-Kicks)” — the lead single, currently available for streaming.

Beyond her own contributions, Kourtesis curated a tracklist bolstered by exclusive tracks from heavyweight collaborators, including Jon Hopkins, Axel Boman, Myd, Joy (Anonymous), and Laurence Guy.

Influences and Creative Philosophy

For Kourtesis, joining the DJ-Kicks roster represents a full-circle moment. She cites DJ Koze’s legendary contribution to the series as a primary influence that shaped her DNA as an artist. Her approach rejects technical bravado in favor of narrative flow.

“Those mixes taught me that the best ones aren’t about showing off; they’re about taking people on a journey,” Kourtesis explains.

She describes the project as a reflection of her internal creative process—a collision of warmth, tension, and “weird little left turns.” By weaving together varying emotional frequencies, Kourtesis aims to create a listening experience that feels inherently alive rather than a static sequence of beats.

<a href="https://sofiakourtesis.bandcamp.com/album/dj-kicks-sofia-kourtesis-2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank">DJ-Kicks: Sofia Kourtesis by Sofia Kourtesis</a>