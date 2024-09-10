Soccer Mommy Announces North American and European Tour with New Album Evergreen

Soccer Mommy, the Nashville-based singer-songwriter Sophie Allison, has announced an extensive tour to support her upcoming album Evergreen, set to release on October 25 via Loma Vista. Along with the tour announcement, she has also shared a new single titled “Driver,” which is available to listen to now.

The Evergreen tour kicks off with a few previously scheduled dates this fall before officially launching in January with a North American leg, followed by shows across the UK and Europe. This tour is Allison’s first major run since the release of her 2022 album, Sometimes, Forever, and promises to bring her latest work to life for audiences worldwide.

Allison describes “Driver” as “a love song that’s really about someone being there for you despite your flaws.” She explained that it takes a more lighthearted approach than some of her previous releases, using her own distractedness as a playful theme. The single follows two earlier releases from Evergreen, “Lost” and “M,” further building anticipation for the album’s October release.

Fans of Soccer Mommy can look forward to experiencing new songs live, as well as favorites from her earlier albums. The Evergreen tour is shaping up to be a highlight for 2024, bringing Allison’s introspective lyrics and dreamy indie rock sound to stages across North America and Europe.

Stay tuned for Evergreen on October 25 and make sure to grab your tickets for what promises to be an unforgettable tour. Check out the full list of tour dates below and listen to “Driver” now!

Soccer Mommy 2024-2025 Tour Dates:

Sep 13 – Nashville, TN – Musician’s Corner

Sep 28 – New York, NY – All Things Go Festival

Sep 29 – Washington, DC – All Things Go Festival

Oct 12 – Little Rock, AR – Hillcrest Harvest Fest

Jan 22 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse *

Jan 23 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel *

Jan 24 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle *

Jan 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *

Jan 27 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *

Jan 30 – Brooklyn, NYC – Brooklyn Steel *

Feb 2 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield ^

Feb 4 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall ^

Feb 5 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre ^

Feb 6 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall ^

Feb 8 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall ^

Feb 18 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn %

Feb 19 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s %

Feb 20 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Factory %

Feb 21 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall %

Feb 22 – Austin, TX – Radio/East %

Feb 24 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf %

Feb 25 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre %

Feb 27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern %

Feb 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore %

Mar 3 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox %

Mar 4 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre %

Mar 5 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom %

Mar 7 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall %

Mar 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot %

Mar 10 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre %

Mar 12 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman %

Mar 13 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue %

Mar 14 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall %

Mar 15 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl %

Apr 26 – Lisbon, PT – Lisboa ao Vivo

Apr 27 – Madrid, ES – Sala Copernico

Apr 28 – Barcelona, ES – Sala Apolo 2

Apr 30 – Zurich, CH – Papiersaal

May 1 – Fribourg, CH – Fri-Son

May 2 – Milan, IT – Legend

May 3 – Munich, DE – Ampere

May 4 – Cologne, DE – Artheater

May 6 – Brighton, UK – Chalk

May 7 – Bristol, UK – SWX

May 8 – London, UK – Hackney Church

May 9 – Leeds, UK – Project House

May 11 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

May 13 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 TV Studio

May 14 – Manchester, UK – New Century Hall

May 16 – Paris, FR – Le Trabendo

May 17 – Amsterdam, NL – London Calling Festival

May 20 – Hamburg, DE – Nochtspeicher

May 21 – Berlin, DE – Lido

May 22 – Warszawa, PL – Klub Hybrydy

* support from L’Rain

^ support from Tomberlin

% support from Hana Vu