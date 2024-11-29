Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Sting Collaborate on “Another Part Of Me”

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Sting Revive Classic Sounds with “Another Part Of Me”!

Music legends Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Sting unite for an unforgettable collaboration, Another Part Of Me. The song previews their forthcoming album, set to drop on December 13, 2024.

This bold new single draws heavily from Sting’s 1979 classic with The Police, Message in a Bottle. The track’s multi-layered production intertwines the iconic riff with modern beats. Snoop surprises fans by blending smooth vocals with sharp lyrical punches, while Sting’s fiery voice injects raw emotion. Dr. Dre adds his unmistakable flair, serving as the hype man to elevate the energy throughout.

With confident and defiant lyrics, Another Part Of Me reflects the resilience and legacy of these musical titans, bridging past and present in a genre-defying masterpiece.

Don’t miss the full album this December, promising more groundbreaking moments from this powerhouse trio!