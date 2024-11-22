Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Drop “Outta Da Blue” Single Ahead of Missionary Album

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Unleash New Single “Outta Da Blue” From Upcoming Album Missionary

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have once again teamed up to deliver a new single, “Outta Da Blue,” as they build anticipation for their upcoming album, Missionary. The track, featuring Alus, is the second single from the album and follows the smooth hit “Gorgeous” with Jhené Aiko. Produced by Dr. Dre alongside Dem Jointz, BoogzDaBeast, and FNZ, the new release showcases the duo’s signature West Coast style with a mature twist.

Clocking in at just over two-and-a-half minutes, “Outta Da Blue” features Snoop’s sharp bars and Dre’s braggadocious lyrics. The soulful production, laced with clever callbacks like Alus referencing M.I.A.’s “Paper Planes,” sets the tone for an evolved version of their classic sound.

The Missionary album arrives December 13 and marks the first full collaboration between Snoop and Dre since 1993’s iconic Doggystyle. The LP is shaping up to be a star-studded event with features from Eminem, 50 Cent, Jelly Roll, Method Man, Sting, and even contributions from the late Tom Petty.

“This one’s gonna show a different level of maturity with his lyrics and my music,” Dr. Dre said in a recent interview. “This is some of the best music I’ve done in my career, and I think people are gonna really enjoy this.”

Adding to the excitement, Snoop and Dre previewed the project during a live episode of Drink Champs at ComplexCon. The buzz has been undeniable, with big names like LeBron James and Travis Kelce sharing their enthusiasm on social media.

With Missionary set to drop in just a few weeks, fans can expect an unforgettable return from two of hip-hop’s most legendary collaborators. Stream “Outta Da Blue” now on Spotify and Apple Music to get a taste of what’s to come.