Sex Pistols to Release 1978 U.S. Tour Live Recordings, Including Final Show

Sex Pistols to Release Iconic Live Performances from 1978 U.S. Tour

“Ever get the feeling you’ve been cheated?” These immortal words from Jonny Rotten at the Sex Pistols’ final show in San Francisco have echoed through punk history. On January 14, 1978, the band played their chaotic farewell performance at the Winterland Ballroom, closing out an infamous American tour and the first chapter of their legacy.

Now, that historic concert is being officially released, alongside two other performances from the same tour:

January 5, 1978 : South East Music Hall, Atlanta

: South East Music Hall, Atlanta January 10, 1978: Longhorn Ballroom, Dallas

A Glimpse Into Punk Rock History

The San Francisco show marked the end of an era for the Sex Pistols. With Jonny Rotten on vocals, Steve Jones on guitar, Paul Cook on drums, and Sid Vicious on bass, the band epitomized punk rebellion. Their disbandment after the tour left fans wondering what could have been, but as critic Greil Marcus noted, “Perhaps the only imaginable future for the Pistols was to quit the stage—or die in a plane crash.”

The band, minus Vicious, wouldn’t perform together again until their 1996 reunion.

Release Details

The three live recordings will be available in their full, unedited sequences and released on:

Vinyl : Atlanta show: February 28 Dallas show: March 28 San Francisco show: April 25

: Streaming & CD: April 25, bundled in a box set titled Live in the U.S.A. 1978.

This comprehensive release is a rare opportunity to relive the raw energy and chaos of the Sex Pistols at the height of their fame—and turmoil.

Punk Fans, Rejoice!

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to the band, Live in the U.S.A. 1978 is a must-have for anyone looking to experience the essence of punk rock. From Rotten’s biting lyrics to Vicious’ infamous presence, these recordings capture the unfiltered brilliance of the Sex Pistols’ live performances.

Mark your calendars and get ready to relive the punk rock revolution.