Serge Devant Returns with “Solace” After 10 Years

Serge Devant Unveils “Solace”: A Decade-Long Story Continues

Ten years after the worldwide success of “Fearing Love”, Serge Devant is back with “Solace”—a deeply personal sequel that marks the first release on his new label, This Moment. More than just a track, “Solace” is the second chapter in a cinematic music trilogy, blending progressive house grooves with emotional storytelling in a way rarely seen in the electronic music world.

From “Fearing Love” to “Solace”

In 2013, Devant and soulful vocalist Camille Safiya delivered “Fearing Love”, a club anthem that won over both dancefloors and film festival juries with its award-winning short film. Now, a decade later, the two reunite to tell the next part of the story.

What Makes “Solace” Unique:

Same actors, 10 years later: Eric Michael Cole (White Squall, Gia) and Christine Donlon (Entourage, Escape Room) reprise their roles from the original video. - Advertisement -

Same creative team: Director of Photography Tobias Deml —now an acclaimed filmmaker who has worked with Luc Besson—returns behind the camera.

First release on new label: “Solace” launches Devant’s imprint, This Moment, dedicated to timeless, story-driven music and visuals.

The Story Behind “Solace”

In a world where memories can be erased, “Solace” imagines two former lovers meeting again, years after the passion of their youth has faded. Living mundane lives, they encounter each other by chance in a surreal subway scene, surrounded by after-hours revelers. The film leaves viewers questioning whether the spark can be reignited—or if it’s already lost to time.

The Sound: Progressive House with Emotional Depth

Musically, “Solace” fuses hypnotic grooves, understated melancholy, and a club-ready pulse. The track speaks to the quiet resilience of love, even after distance and memory loss.

Highlights:

Original mix: Emotional, cinematic, and progressive house-driven.

Remix: A late-night tech-progressive rework by Seth Troxler and Nick Morgan, retaining the cinematic soul while adding deeper dancefloor energy.

Serge Devant on “This Moment” and Artistic Vision

“This isn’t a label for hype—it’s a label for time, for quality, for storytelling,” Devant explains. “I grew up on MTV and VH1, watching music videos with weight and substance. That feels like a lost art, and I want to bring it back.”

With “This Moment”, Devant is building a platform for music that goes beyond streaming algorithms—focusing on projects that merge sound, story, and film into cohesive works of art.

- Advertisement -

Looking Ahead: The Trilogy’s Final Chapter

With “Solace” serving as chapter two, Devant hints at a third and final installment to complete the decade-spanning narrative. If the first two releases are any indication, the conclusion promises to be as visually and emotionally impactful as its predecessors.