Selena Gomez on I Said I Love You First: “This Album Brought Me Back to Music”

Selena Gomez is stepping back into music with a renewed passion, and she credits her fiancé, Benny Blanco, for helping her find her way. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the couple opened up about the making of I Said I Love You First—an album born from love, trust, and a desire to create something deeply personal.

“It was the most intimate recording experience I’ve ever had,” Gomez shared. “We did everything from home, just the two of us and a few close friends. It felt like making music for the pure joy of it.”

Blanco, an 11-time Grammy-nominated producer, saw a spark in Gomez that had been missing for some time. “I hadn’t seen her this excited about music in years,” he told Rolling Stone. “One day, she called me and said, ‘I had to pull over the car because I’m so happy.’ That’s when I knew we were on the right path.”

The album, Gomez’s first since Rare (2020), brings together trusted collaborators like Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter. It also features a special appearance from rising star Gracie Abrams. “Selena and Gracie clicked instantly,” Blanco revealed. “They’re both a little shy, but when they come together, it’s like magic.”

One of the album’s standout tracks, Sunset Blvd., pushed Gomez to explore a more playful, daring side in her lyrics. “Benny and I kept laughing in the studio, wondering if we could really get away with it,” she said. “But that’s what made it so fun—this album gave me the freedom to experiment.”

With wedding plans still on the horizon, for now, the couple is focused on sharing their music with the world. “This album is a reflection of us—our love, our stories,” Gomez said. “I hope people can find a piece of themselves in it too.”