Kanye West Goes Off on Playboi Carti, Kendrick Lamar & More in Explosive Rant!

Kanye West has once again ignited a firestorm of controversy, taking to social media in an explosive tirade against Playboi Carti, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator, and other high-profile artists. The embattled rapper’s latest feud began when he accused Carti of removing him from Music and then allegedly asking Kim Kardashian for vocals from their daughter, North West.

Frustrated by the perceived slight, Ye publicly declared that North would not be featured on Carti’s music. “HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER,” he wrote. His outrage didn’t stop there—he took aim at Carti’s ex, Iggy Azalea, referencing her son Onyx in a retaliatory post.

I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER I DONT A FUCK ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY SHIT AND HOW ITS A SKIMS LINE IN THE FIRST PLACE AND I DONT GIVE A FUCK… — ye (@kanyewest) March 18, 2025

Azalea quickly responded, asking West to keep her child out of the drama. “At the end of the day, Jordan [Carti] has other children, but it seems only my son gets harassed,” she wrote, emphasizing the long-term impact of online feuds on children’s digital legacies.

Ye’s rant continued as he pivoted to Kendrick Lamar, expressing his strong dislike for the Not Like Us diss track aimed at Drake. He also called out Pusha T and Ty Dolla $ign, claiming their distance from him was due to industry pressure following his widely condemned antisemitic remarks.

NOBODY GET A PASS I WAS A PART OF SO MANY OF THESE NIGGAS SUCCESS AND A LOT OF NIGGAS LET THE JEWS CONTROL THEM PUSHA TALKING ABOUT HE DONT AGREE WITH MY POLITICAL OPINIONS BRO I HATE ALL THESE NIGGAS THATBIVE SAT AND CHOPPED SOMGS FOR TY AINT HAVE TO USE… — ye (@kanyewest) March 18, 2025

The Chicago artist didn’t stop there, taking shots at Tyler, The Creator, accusing him of never making a “memorable song,” and alleging that Future and Metro Boomin invited him to collaborate on the Like That remix only to drop him last minute.

West’s rants have sparked major reactions within the hip-hop community, further cementing his complicated and often controversial presence in the industry. Whether or not any of the artists he targeted will respond remains to be seen, but Ye’s latest outburst has once again put him at the center of hip-hop drama.