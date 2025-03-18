Radiohead’s Management Hints at 2025 Tour: Is a Live Comeback Imminent?

Radiohead fans may finally get the news they’ve been waiting for. A recent report by Resident Advisor suggests the band could be planning a return to the stage in 2025, with new live dates seemingly confirmed through an unexpected source.

As part of a Los Angeles fire relief auction organized by Palisades High School, Radiohead’s management company, Blueyed Pictures, donated four tickets to a “Radiohead concert of your choice.” According to Resident Advisor, the listing stated that the winning bidder would be able to select the city and date “based on the band’s tour schedule”—a strong indication that a tour is indeed in the works.

Adding fuel to the speculation, a close source told Resident Advisor that Thom Yorke and the band have “placed holds in select European cities for a run of residency gigs this autumn.” If true, this would mark Radiohead’s first live performances since August 1, 2018, when they wrapped up their A Moon Shaped Pool tour in Philadelphia.

The rumors align with other recent activity from the band. Notably, Radiohead recently formed a new legal entity, a move often associated with major upcoming projects. While no official announcement has been made, these signs strongly suggest that a long-awaited tour could be coming in 2025.