Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Announce Engagement

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Are Engaged!

Selena Gomez and record producer Benny Blanco have officially announced their engagement, marking a joyous milestone in their relationship. The news broke on December 11 when Gomez shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring her dazzling engagement ring. The carousel post was accompanied by the caption, “forever begins now..”

Blanco responded playfully in the comments, writing, “Hey wait… that’s my wife.”

Gomez’s Instagram post quickly drew love and congratulations from fellow celebrities. Cardi B, Lil Nas X, and Julia Michaels were among the first to share their excitement in the comments section, reflecting the admiration the couple has garnered in the industry.

A Love Story Years in the Making

While Gomez and Blanco began dating in December 2023, their professional collaboration dates back to 2019. The duo first worked together on the hit track “I Can’t Get Enough” with Tainy and J Balvin. They reunited creatively for Gomez’s 2023 single, “Single Soon,” a collaboration that hinted at their deepening bond.

Blanco shared his feelings about their relationship during a May appearance on The Howard Stern Show:

“When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.”

Gomez, who previously spoke about her journey to love in a May TIME interview, described her mindset before meeting Blanco:

“I was alone for five years and got really used to it. Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone. It just happens when you least expect it.”

Selena Gomez is a multi-talented global superstar, with three No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 (Rare, Revival, Stars Dance), chart-topping singles, and critically acclaimed acting roles, including her performance in Only Murders in the Building. She’s also the visionary behind the successful beauty brand Rare Beauty.

Meanwhile, Benny Blanco is one of the music industry’s most celebrated producers, with 15 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits. He’s worked with icons like Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Justin Bieber, cementing his reputation as a hitmaker.

Looking Ahead

The engagement marks a new chapter for the couple, who are celebrated not just for their talents but also for the warmth and authenticity they bring to their work and personal lives. Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates about their upcoming nuptials!