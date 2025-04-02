Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s I Said I Love You First Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Charts

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are celebrating a major milestone as their first collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated April 5). The achievement marks Gomez’s fourth No. 1 album and Blanco’s first. The project sold an impressive 71,000 copies in the U.S. during the week ending March 27, according to Luminate, making it Gomez’s best sales week since 2015 and Blanco’s highest-selling album to date.

Of the 71,000 units sold, 21,000 came from vinyl sales, marking the biggest week on vinyl for both artists. The album also topped the Vinyl Albums chart, further solidifying its impact.

I Said I Love You First is Gomez’s eighth album to reach the top 10 on Top Album Sales, while it marks Blanco’s first entry into the chart’s upper ranks. The album’s strong debut was bolstered by an extensive range of physical editions, including seven different vinyl variants, three CD versions, a deluxe box set with exclusive merch, and multiple digital download iterations.

To maximize sales, Gomez and Blanco released 10 different digital versions of the album, each featuring various bonus materials. These included exclusive tracks, an acoustic and extended version of “Call Me When You Break Up,” a narrated edition by Gomez, and a slowed & reverbed version. The limited-time availability of these versions in Gomez’s online store and on iTunes played a key role in boosting first-week sales.

The album’s success comes amid strong competition, with Lady Gaga’s MAYHEM holding steady at No. 2, and Japanese Breakfast’s For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women) debuting at No. 3 with its best sales week to date. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar’s former No. 1 GNX remains in the top five, and The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow sees a significant boost, jumping to No. 5.

With I Said I Love You First, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have not only secured a No. 1 debut but also reaffirmed their status as hitmakers in the modern music landscape. The album is available now across all streaming platforms, vinyl, and physical editions.