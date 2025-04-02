Jax Jones Releases Bad Boys Featuring Rebecca Black & sooyeon

Jax Jones has officially released his latest single, Bad Boys, featuring Rebecca Black and sooyeon via Eastern Margins. The track serves as the first release from his upcoming album, expected later this year.

Described as a “banger that bridges the East and West,” Bad Boys showcases Jones’ evolution toward a faster, harder sound, heavily influenced by his relocation to Bangkok in 2023. The song incorporates high-energy electronic elements inspired by East and South-East Asian club scenes, aligning with the signature sound of the Eastern Margins collective.

“This link-up with Jax Jones is a full circle moment,” Eastern Margins shared in a statement. “Jax has always embraced maximalist subcultures, and this new era connects influences from Makina to Manyao, Manchester to Malaysia.”

- Advertisement -

Reflecting on the single, Jones—who ranked No. 82 in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs poll last year—explained, “I was thinking about how AI-driven streaming platforms create ‘perfect playlists,’ but I wanted to actively discover new music myself. Exploring underground sub-genres like Budots from the Philippines has fueled my passion for this harder, faster sound.”

The track marks Jones’ first collaboration with U.S. pop star Rebecca Black and Korean-born DJ/producer sooyeon (formerly known as Oh Annie Oh). Expressing excitement about the project, sooyeon commented, “This is an unreal collaboration I never expected in 2025! It’s such a fun and addictive track—I’m obsessed.”

Bad Boys is now available on all streaming platforms via Eastern Margins, marking the beginning of an exciting new era for Jax Jones and his upcoming album.