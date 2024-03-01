Sandra – Maria Magdalena | Tune of the Day

Step back into the mesmerizing world of 80s pop with Sandra’s timeless classic, “Maria Magdalena“. Released in 15 July 1985, this chart-topping sensation continues to captivate audiences worldwide with its irresistible melody and Sandra’s enchanting vocals.

“Maria Magdalena” takes you on a journey through pulsating beats and infectious rhythms, while Sandra’s emotive delivery adds depth and allure to the song. Its catchy chorus and unforgettable hooks make it a staple in any music lover’s collection.

Whether you’re a fan of 80s nostalgia or discovering this gem for the first time, “Maria Magdalena” promises an unforgettable musical experience that transcends time. So, turn up the volume, let the music transport you, and dance to the rhythm of Sandra’s iconic hit!