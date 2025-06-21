Sam Fender & Olivia Dean Team Up for “Rein Me In” – A Tender Indie-Soul Duet for the Summer

Sam Fender and Olivia Dean unite for the first time on the stunning new single “Rein Me In”, an emotionally resonant duet destined to become a defining song of summer 2025.

Blending Fender’s signature storytelling and Olivia Dean’s soul-soaked, velvet vocals, Rein Me In explores the inner tension between a desire for freedom and the yearning for deep emotional connection. The lyrics read like a dialogue between two hearts caught in limbo — pulled between independence and intimacy.

Musically, the track bridges Fender’s indie rock roots with Dean’s neo-soul influences, creating a rich and textured sonic landscape. The production builds gradually, beginning with delicate guitar lines and warm brass, before blossoming into a sweeping emotional crescendo.

Fender delivers his verses with raw intensity, while Dean brings a soothing clarity, her voice offering both comfort and vulnerability. The dynamic between the two artists feels organic — a seamless emotional exchange rather than a studio pairing.

In a joint statement, both artists revealed the collaboration was born from mutual admiration after performing together at a charity event in London. The track was recorded between Newcastle and London, with production helmed by James Ellis Ford, known for his work with Arctic Monkeys and Jessie Ware.

With Rein Me In, Sam Fender and Olivia Dean offer a refreshingly honest take on modern relationships — one that doesn’t shy away from emotional complexity, but embraces it.

Listen: Sam Fender & Olivia Dean – Rein Me In