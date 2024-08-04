Sam Blacky and Local Singles Ignite Dance Floors with ‘Hotsteppa’

International powerhouse Sam Blacky has teamed up with producer/DJ duo Local Singles to release their captivating new single, “Hotsteppa.” This tribal Afrohouse-influenced track perfectly encapsulates the unique sonic profiles of both artists. Local Singles deliver a rhythmic and euphoric tune, building an element of mystique into a track you’ll want to play on repeat. Blacky, known for her love of travel and incorporating global sounds into her music, shines here by fusing deep bass undertones with tribal instrumentals and vocals.

“Hotsteppa” is a catchy record that transports you to the jungle or desert, dancing until sunrise. It’s no wonder its first live plays came from industry heavyweights like Diplo and Francis Mercier at Burning Man, and Tom & Collins in Tulum. The single follows Local Singles’ track “Fever” on BLOND

‘s label and Sam Blacky’s “Ronaldinho” with Niniola, both released in May.

“I went to see Keinemusik for my birthday at the Brooklyn Mirage, one of my favorite artists for years,” Sam Blacky shares. “I didn’t run into the Local Singles boys but found out later they were right next to me in the crowd. We laughed so hard when we saw each other’s stories and decided we had to collaborate to commemorate that funny moment. This is how ‘Hotsteppa’ was born.”

“Big up di crew ini di area. Getting ‘Hotsteppa’ out was a labor of love,” says Local Singles. “From finding the right collaborator in Sam Blacky to finding the right vocalist and label in Spinnin’ Deep, it’s taken over a year. We can finally say… here comes the ‘Hotsteppa.’ It’s like when they say the name of the movie in the movie, but with the song title, haha.”

Experience the infectious energy and global fusion of “Hotsteppa” now, and let it become your new dance anthem.