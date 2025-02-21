SAINt JHN Returns with FESTIVAL SEASON—His First Album in Nearly Five Years

SAINt JHN is making a powerful comeback with FESTIVAL SEASON, his first album in nearly five years. Described as “the first half of Collection II,” this 18-track release follows up his 2020 project While The World Was Burning and marks a new chapter in his ever-evolving sound.

After nearly seven years since his debut with Collection One, SAINt JHN is embracing a bold, high-energy approach with FESTIVAL SEASON. He calls it his “most extroverted” album yet, packed with electrifying singles like “Poppin,” “Glitching,” and “Body On Me.” The project is designed to bring festival vibes to life, making it the perfect soundtrack for summer.

Known for blending hip-hop, R&B, and alternative influences, SAINt JHN has built a reputation for pushing boundaries with both his music and visuals. With FESTIVAL SEASON, he’s setting the stage for an even bigger rollout as fans eagerly await the second half of Collection II.

- Advertisement -

Stream FESTIVAL SEASON now and experience SAINt JHN’s triumphant return!