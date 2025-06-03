Sabrina Carpenter’s New Single “Manchild” Drops This Thursday – Is It the Next Summer Smash?

Sabrina Carpenter is back, and she’s aiming for another summer takeover. Her brand-new single “Manchild” drops this Thursday, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET, and anticipation is skyrocketing.

Unveiled via social media, the “Espresso” hitmaker shared the song’s artwork—an eye-catching shot of her hitchhiking in a tied-up button-down, radiating confidence and satire. “this one’s about you!!” she captioned the post, fueling speculation about the track’s pointed lyrics.

Produced by Jack Antonoff, “Manchild” arrives just over a year after “Espresso” stormed the charts and became a defining pop moment. Available on streaming and a limited seven-inch vinyl, the single includes a B-side humorously titled “Inside of your head when you’ve just won an argument with a man.”

The buzz began earlier this week with cryptic billboards popping up along Interstate 69 featuring phrases like “Amen” and “Hey men!”—a clever promo campaign that had fans speculating Carpenter was cooking up something big.

This new release follows the massive success of her Grammy-winning album Short n’ Sweet, which went No. 1 in 2024. A deluxe version dropped in February with standout tracks like “Busy Woman” and a reworked “Please Please Please” featuring Dolly Parton.

Carpenter is expected to debut “Manchild” live at Primavera Sound in Barcelona on Friday, just one day after its official release—mirroring her 2024 Coachella rollout of “Espresso.”

With its sharp title, vintage flair, and A-list production, “Manchild” may just be the song to soundtrack summer 2025. One thing’s certain: Sabrina Carpenter is in full pop takeover mode.