Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” Debuts at No.1: A Chart-Topping Anthem That Defines 2025

Sabrina Carpenter has once again proven she’s pop’s reigning force. Her latest single “Manchild” debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking her second chart-topper and her first debut at the summit. It’s a triumphant return following her 2024 No.1 hit “Please Please Please”, and continues a meteoric run that includes previous Top 10s “Taste” and “Espresso.”

Released in early June, Manchild sets the stage for Carpenter’s highly anticipated seventh studio album Man’s Best Friend, due out August 29 via Island Records. The song was co-produced by Jack Antonoff and co-written with Antonoff and Amy Allen—the same trio behind Please Please Please, cementing their collaborative magic.

What makes this even more iconic? Carpenter is now the only female artist with multiple Hot 100 No.1s in 2025, both achieved without any featured collaborators. With Manchild, she also gave Island Records its first-ever No.1 debut in the Hot 100’s 66-year history.

In a recent Rolling Stone cover story, Carpenter explained her drive to release new music so quickly after her Grammy-winning Short n’ Sweet. “There are no rules anymore,” she said. “If I’m inspired to write and create, I’m going to do it.”

She’s taking that energy on the road too—with major festival appearances lined up for Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits, followed by a North American tour kicking off October 25.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Manchild it’s a statement. One that proves she’s not only here to stay, but also rewriting the rulebook for modern pop stardom.