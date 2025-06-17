back to top
Greek Edition

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” Debuts at No.1: A Chart-Topping Anthem That Defines 2025

From Espresso to Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter’s rise to pop royalty is unstoppable—with a new album on the way and another hit on her hands.

By Echo Langford
In
Pop
Sabrina Carpenter performing “Manchild”

Sabrina Carpenter has once again proven she’s pop’s reigning force. Her latest single “Manchild” debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking her second chart-topper and her first debut at the summit. It’s a triumphant return following her 2024 No.1 hit “Please Please Please”, and continues a meteoric run that includes previous Top 10s “Taste” and “Espresso.”

Released in early June, Manchild sets the stage for Carpenter’s highly anticipated seventh studio album Man’s Best Friend, due out August 29 via Island Records. The song was co-produced by Jack Antonoff and co-written with Antonoff and Amy Allen—the same trio behind Please Please Please, cementing their collaborative magic.

What makes this even more iconic? Carpenter is now the only female artist with multiple Hot 100 No.1s in 2025, both achieved without any featured collaborators. With Manchild, she also gave Island Records its first-ever No.1 debut in the Hot 100’s 66-year history.

- Advertisement -

In a recent Rolling Stone cover story, Carpenter explained her drive to release new music so quickly after her Grammy-winning Short n’ Sweet. “There are no rules anymore,” she said. “If I’m inspired to write and create, I’m going to do it.”

She’s taking that energy on the road too—with major festival appearances lined up for Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits, followed by a North American tour kicking off October 25.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Manchild it’s a statement. One that proves she’s not only here to stay, but also rewriting the rulebook for modern pop stardom.

- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Follow Hit-Channel.com on Google News to be the first to know the latest updates on music, tech, health, and other interesting news. You can also follow Hit-Channel.com on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Spotify.

SciTech Health Hub

Load more

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Tuesday, June 17, 2025

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved