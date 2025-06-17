DJ John Reid Dead at 61: Remembering the Voice Behind ‘Push The Feeling On’

The music world mourns the loss of DJ John Reid, who has passed away at 61. A defining figure in 90s dance and pop, Reid’s impact spans from underground house clubs to chart-topping hits. Best known as the voice and co-creator behind the legendary Nightcrawlers track Push The Feeling On, Reid helped shape the UK’s club sound and beyond.

Born in Glasgow, Reid began his career with soulful energy that soon earned him collaborations with industry icons. His songwriting portfolio is a testament to his range—penning A Moment Like This (recorded by Kelly Clarkson and later by Leona Lewis), Unbreakable for Westlife, and Tina Turner’s powerful 1999 single When The Heartache Is Over.

He worked closely with Simon Cowell and Ian Levine, crafting tunes for Eternal, Gemini, and Claire Richards. Reid’s versatility—balancing writing, producing, and vocals—made him a respected figure in studios across the UK.

His former fiancée and fellow artist Mary Kiani announced his passing, sharing personal memories of their life together as young creatives rising through the 90s scene. They first connected in Glasgow, lived in Dennistoun, and toured while Reid worked with Culture Club’s Roy Hay.

Tributes poured in from across the music industry, including heartfelt words from vocal coach Chris Judge, who called Reid “an incredible Scottish singer with so much soul.”

Push The Feeling On remains an enduring club classic, sampled countless times by artists like Pitbull and Riton. But beyond samples and charts, John Reid’s real legacy lies in the soul he brought to every note.