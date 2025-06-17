back to top
Ava Max Unveils 2025 North American “Don’t Click Play” Tour

Get ready: Ava Max brings her powerhouse pop anthems to stages across North America this fall. Here's where and how to catch her live.

Pop icon Ava Max is hitting the road in 2025 with her highly anticipated “Don’t Click Play” North American Tour, launching September 3 at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre. The tour follows the release of her upcoming third studio album and brings her signature blend of empowering lyrics and high-energy performances to fans across the U.S. and Canada.

The 16-city tour includes stops in San Francisco, Denver, Houston, New York City, Chicago, and more. It wraps up October 4 in Chicago at Huntington Bank Pavilion. Ava has already hinted at international dates to follow, telling fans to “stay tuned.”

This tour marks Ava’s return to large-scale venues following her successful 2023 On Tour (Finally) run. With new hits like Lovin’ Myself and Lost Your Faith, this setlist promises a mix of self-love anthems, dancefloor bangers, and fan favorites from previous albums.

Presale tickets go live June 17, with general sales opening June 20 at 10 a.m. local time via AvaMax.com/tour. Fans are advised to act fast—demand is expected to be high.

Speaking about the tour, Ava shared that this new chapter is about self-reinvention and connection. “This show is for everyone who’s ever felt like they had to shrink to fit in. On this tour, we’re taking up space—together.”

Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to her pop universe, Ava Max’s 2025 North American tour is not to be missed.

Ava Max North American Tour Dates:

09/03 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA
09/06 – The Masonic – San Francisco, CA
09/10 – Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO
09/13 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX
09/14 – Bayou Music Center – Houston, TX
09/16 – Boeing Center at Tech Port – San Antonio, TX
09/18 – FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN
09/20 – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park – Atlanta, GA
09/22 – The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark – Philadelphia, PA
09/24 – The Anthem – Washington, D.C.
09/25 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA
09/28 – Place Bell – Laval, QC

