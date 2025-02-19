back to top
Sabrina Carpenter Fangirls Over Dolly Parton in Behind-the-Scenes Video

The Pop Star and Country Icon Share a Sweet Moment on the Set of Their “Please Please Please” Duet

By Hit Channel
In
Pop
Sabrina Carpenter and Dolly Parton on the set of “Please Please Please”

Sabrina Carpenter had a full fangirl moment meeting Dolly Parton on the set of their “Please Please Please” duet video. In a behind-the-scenes TikTok (Feb. 19), Carpenter gasped with excitement upon seeing Parton, who rocked sparkly shoulder pads and sunglasses.

The video captures them filming inside a rustic pickup truck, a nod to the Thelma & Louise-inspired storyline. Fans also noticed that the kidnapped man’s outfit matches one worn by Carpenter’s ex, Barry Keoghan, in the original visual.

Parton quipped, “We’re little, we’re blonde, and we love each other,” while Sabrina laughed. The duet version of “Please Please Please” arrived on Valentine’s Day as part of Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet deluxe edition, which also includes four new tracks following her 2025 Grammy win for Best Pop Vocal Album.

With a Grammy, hit singles, and now a dream collab with Dolly Parton, Carpenter’s career is soaring!

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

