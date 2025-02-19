Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine Expecting Third Child Amid Life’s New Chapter

Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine have exciting news to share—they’re expecting their third child together! The couple announced the pregnancy with a touching series of black-and-white family photos, where Cassie, glowing in a white button-down and jeans, proudly displays her baby bump. Alongside her in the images are Fine and their two daughters, five-year-old Frankie and one-year-old Sunny, making the moment even more special.

The couple’s love story began after Cassie ended her longtime relationship with hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. She and Fine made things official in 2019 with a beautiful wedding, and since then, they’ve built a loving family together.

This pregnancy announcement follows a turbulent year for Cassie, who made headlines in late 2023 after filing a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of years of abuse. Despite the challenges, she has emerged stronger, embracing new beginnings and focusing on her growing family.

- Advertisement -

Fans and followers flooded her social media with support and congratulations, celebrating this next chapter in her life. With another baby on the way, Cassie and Alex Fine continue to inspire with their commitment to love and resilience.