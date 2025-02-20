back to top
Lady Gaga Confirms ‘Telephone’ Sequel Is Happening

16 years later, Gaga teases a follow-up to her hit song with Beyoncé

By Hit Channel
In
Pop
Lady Gaga teases ‘Telephone’ sequel in Vanity Fair lie detector test

Lady Gaga has officially confirmed that a long-awaited sequel to her 2009 hit ‘Telephone’ is in the works. While the pop icon didn’t reveal exactly when, she assured fans that it will happen.

Originally released as part of The Fame Monster, ‘Telephone’ was a smash hit featuring Beyoncé, complete with a cinematic music video that ended on a mysterious cliffhanger. The words “to be continued…” left fans eagerly awaiting a follow-up that never arrived—until now.

During a recent Vanity Fair lie detector test, Gaga was asked directly whether ‘Telephone’ would ever be continued. After a moment of hesitation, she answered, “Yes.” However, when pressed for details, she admitted she doesn’t know when it will happen.

The biggest question remains: Will Beyoncé return? When asked, Gaga simply responded, “Maybe.” She also denied that the delay was due to scheduling conflicts with Queen Bey, leaving fans speculating about the project’s direction.

The news arrives as Lady Gaga gears up to release her seventh studio album, Mayhem, next month. With excitement building around her new music, could the ‘Telephone’ sequel be part of this new era? For now, fans will have to wait for the call.

