Greek Edition

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In-guk to Star in Netflix K-Drama Boyfriend on Demand

The upcoming series blends romance, virtual reality, and workplace drama

By Hit Channel
In
K-Pop
Netflix has officially announced its latest K-drama Boyfriend on Demand, starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In-guk. The series promises a fresh mix of workplace drama and futuristic romance, centered around an immersive virtual reality dating experience.

Jisoo takes on the role of Seo Mi-rae, a hardworking webtoon producer whose demanding career has left her with little time for love. Seeking an escape, she stumbles upon a “Monthly Boyfriend” VR device—an innovative program that offers dreamlike, custom-made relationships.

Opposite Jisoo, Seo In-guk plays Park Kyeong-nam, a cold and distant rival producer in Mi-rae’s company. While initially indifferent, Kyeong-nam hides secrets that could challenge Mi-rae’s perception of love and reality.

The series is directed by Kim Jung-sik, known for Work Later, Drink Now, adding to the anticipation. While Netflix has yet to announce a release date or additional cast members, excitement is already building for this high-concept romantic drama.

With Jisoo’s return to acting after Snowdrop and Seo In-guk’s track record in hit dramas, Boyfriend on Demand is shaping up to be one of 2025’s must-watch K-dramas.

