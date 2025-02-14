Sabrina Carpenter Drops Short n’ Sweet Deluxe With Dolly Parton Collab

Sabrina Carpenter just made her Short n’ Sweet era even sweeter. The 25-year-old pop sensation unveiled the deluxe edition of her chart-topping album on February 14, making it the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for her fans.

The expanded version arrives fresh off Carpenter’s breakout Grammys moment, where she took home Best Pop Solo Performance for “Espresso” and Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet. Just two days after her wins, she announced the deluxe edition—featuring a major surprise: a remix of “Please Please Please” with country icon Dolly Parton.

“Yes, that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton…. 💋💋💋 she wouldn’t want me to swear, but holy s–t!!!!!” Carpenter excitedly wrote on social media.

Alongside the Dolly-assisted track, Short n’ Sweet Deluxe includes four brand-new songs: “15 Minutes,” “Couldn’t Make It Any Harder,” “Busy Woman,” and “Bad Reviews.”

Originally released in August 2024, Short n’ Sweet debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking Carpenter’s first-ever chart-topping album. The record’s lead single, “Please Please Please,” also became her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1, earning a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year.

Carpenter recently wrapped the North American leg of her Short n’ Sweet tour and is gearing up to bring the show to Europe and the UK, starting March 3 in Dublin, Ireland.

Stream Short n’ Sweet Deluxe now on all major platforms!

Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe) Tracklist

Taste Please Please Please Good Graces Sharpest Tool Coincidence Bed Chem Espresso Dumb & Poetic Slim Pickins Juno Lie to Girls Don’t Smile 15 Minutes Please Please Please (feat. Dolly Parton) Couldn’t Make It Any Harder Busy Woman Bad Reviews