Japanese Breakfast Unveils “Mega Circuit” From For Melancholy Brunettes

Japanese Breakfast has unveiled “Mega Circuit,” the latest single from her upcoming album, For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women), out March 21 via Dead Oceans. The track arrives alongside a self-directed music video by frontwoman Michelle Zauner and longtime collaborator Adam Kolodny.

“‘Mega Circuit’ was one of the first songs I wrote for this album,” Zauner shares. “I wanted something darker, more guitar-driven.” The song takes a sharp look at modern masculinity, questioning a generation drawn to violence and bigotry in the absence of positive role models.

The track features legendary drummer Jim Keltner, whose past work spans everything from Jackson Browne’s “These Days” to Dolly Parton’s “Here You Come Again”. “He delivered the fiercest shuffle I’ve ever heard,” Zauner adds.

Following “Orlando in Love”, the album’s first single, Japanese Breakfast is gearing up for a massive tour. The band kicks things off with a Coachella performance, followed by headline shows across North America and Europe, plus a special Bristol, UK date.

Stream “Mega Circuit” now and get ready for For Melancholy Brunettes this March!