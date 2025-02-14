R3HAB, Michael Patrick Kelly & Shaggy Unite for “Rebellion” – A Love-Fueled Anthem

Michael Patrick Kelly and Shaggy have teamed up for “Rebellion,” an electrifying anthem that fuses reggae, rock, and dance beats into a powerful call for unity and love. The song, featuring R3HAB’s signature production, delivers a feel-good energy while carrying a deeper message—fighting hate with love.

“‘Rebellion’ is about standing against a world full of hatred and violence,” Kelly explains. “It’s a portrait of two rebels—like a Bonnie & Clyde of love—who fight back by celebrating what they feel for each other.”

Shaggy echoes the sentiment, emphasizing that music itself is a rebellion. “Making music is an act of defiance, and what better way to show that than with a song called ‘Rebellion’?”

R3HAB, who brings his electronic touch to the track, describes it as “three sounds colliding—Shaggy’s reggae vibes, Kelly’s soulful rock, and my dance energy. It’s a song about taking on the world together.”

With its infectious rhythm and uplifting message, “Rebellion” is more than a song—it’s a movement. Stream it now on all major platforms!