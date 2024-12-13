Röyksopp Releases Nebulous Nights: An Ambient Reimagining of Profound Mysteries

Röyksopp Releases Nebulous Nights: A Hypnotic Ambient Journey into the Mysteries

Norwegian electronic pioneers Röyksopp are back with a mesmerizing new release, Nebulous Nights – An Ambient Excursion Into Profound Mysteries. The album, unveiled as a surprise on streaming platforms, is a live reinterpretation of their 2022 trilogy Profound Mysteries, offering a deep, ambient twist on their celebrated project.

A Live Ambient Experience

Nebulous Nights was recorded live, weaving together ethereal soundscapes with callbacks to Röyksopp’s extensive catalog. Unlike traditional remixes, the album deconstructs and rebuilds their earlier work, creating an entirely new experience. Tracks feature collaborations with artists like Astrid S, Pixx, Jamie Irrepressible, Susanne Sundfør, Karen Harding, and Maurissa Rose, whose contributions enrich the album’s emotional depth.

In a press release, the duo shared their artistic vision for the project:

“Outside the pure listening pleasure, Nebulous Nights seeks to underline the importance of critical thinking and curious pondering. To foster a mindset that allows for exploration and personal growth, by not limiting one’s imagination and inquiry to a particular worldview or framework.”

- Advertisement -

This philosophy is encapsulated in the words of Albert Einstein, whose quote the duo references:

“The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious. It is the source of all art and science.”

Legacy Meets Exploration

Röyksopp’s return comes after an eventful 2022, during which they released numerous singles, including “Impossible,” “If You Want Me,” and “Me&Youphoria.” Their North American tour last fall marked their first in five years, bringing their distinctive brand of electronic music to a new generation of fans.

Nebulous Nights highlights Röyksopp’s commitment to innovation, offering a meditative soundscape that’s as exploratory as it is nostalgic. Fans of their earlier work and newcomers alike will find themselves drawn into the album’s hypnotic depths.

Listen Now

Dive into Röyksopp’s Nebulous Nights today on your favorite streaming platform and experience a journey into sound that challenges, soothes, and inspires.

Nebulous Nights Tracklist

- Advertisement -

1. Waking Up From A Thousand Year Slumber

2. Slow Fade/R

3. We Enter/State Of Awareness

4. The Uxtáca Bridge

5. Soft Ascension

6. Flumen Aeternum

7. Oh, The Vanity

8. Lethargic Shift/The String That Passes Through All Things

9. Moments We Lost

10. Beacons

11. Waiting Still

12. We Remain Hidden/Consolation

13. Beyond Beyond/The Weathered Gate/ The Head Of The Statue

14. I’m There With You

15. Come With Me

16. The Veil

17. Misconceptions/The Crux Of It All

18. The House Of R

19. If Only For A While

20. Understanding The Inexplicable

21. Reaching For Secrets

22. Dandelion Pleasantries

23. Camera Obscura

24. Beside You

25. Always And Forever

26. The Space Between Stars/Paramnesia

27. Gone, Dissolved Into The Night

28. Back Then, Back When

29. All Things Passing

30. And So