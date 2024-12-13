Röyksopp Releases Nebulous Nights: An Ambient Reimagining of Profound Mysteries

Röyksopp Releases Nebulous Nights: A Hypnotic Ambient Journey into the Mysteries
Norwegian electronic pioneers Röyksopp are back with a mesmerizing new release, Nebulous Nights – An Ambient Excursion Into Profound Mysteries. The album, unveiled as a surprise on streaming platforms, is a live reinterpretation of their 2022 trilogy Profound Mysteries, offering a deep, ambient twist on their celebrated project.
A Live Ambient Experience
Nebulous Nights was recorded live, weaving together ethereal soundscapes with callbacks to Röyksopp’s extensive catalog. Unlike traditional remixes, the album deconstructs and rebuilds their earlier work, creating an entirely new experience. Tracks feature collaborations with artists like Astrid S, Pixx, Jamie Irrepressible, Susanne Sundfør, Karen Harding, and Maurissa Rose, whose contributions enrich the album’s emotional depth.
In a press release, the duo shared their artistic vision for the project:
“Outside the pure listening pleasure, Nebulous Nights seeks to underline the importance of critical thinking and curious pondering. To foster a mindset that allows for exploration and personal growth, by not limiting one’s imagination and inquiry to a particular worldview or framework.”
This philosophy is encapsulated in the words of Albert Einstein, whose quote the duo references:
“The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious. It is the source of all art and science.”
Legacy Meets Exploration
Röyksopp’s return comes after an eventful 2022, during which they released numerous singles, including “Impossible,” “If You Want Me,” and “Me&Youphoria.” Their North American tour last fall marked their first in five years, bringing their distinctive brand of electronic music to a new generation of fans.
Nebulous Nights highlights Röyksopp’s commitment to innovation, offering a meditative soundscape that’s as exploratory as it is nostalgic. Fans of their earlier work and newcomers alike will find themselves drawn into the album’s hypnotic depths.
Listen Now
Dive into Röyksopp’s Nebulous Nights today on your favorite streaming platform and experience a journey into sound that challenges, soothes, and inspires.
Nebulous Nights Tracklist
1. Waking Up From A Thousand Year Slumber
2. Slow Fade/R
3. We Enter/State Of Awareness
4. The Uxtáca Bridge
5. Soft Ascension
6. Flumen Aeternum
7. Oh, The Vanity
8. Lethargic Shift/The String That Passes Through All Things
9. Moments We Lost
10. Beacons
11. Waiting Still
12. We Remain Hidden/Consolation
13. Beyond Beyond/The Weathered Gate/ The Head Of The Statue
14. I’m There With You
15. Come With Me
16. The Veil
17. Misconceptions/The Crux Of It All
18. The House Of R
19. If Only For A While
20. Understanding The Inexplicable
21. Reaching For Secrets
22. Dandelion Pleasantries
23. Camera Obscura
24. Beside You
25. Always And Forever
26. The Space Between Stars/Paramnesia
27. Gone, Dissolved Into The Night
28. Back Then, Back When
29. All Things Passing
30. And So