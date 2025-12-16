Rosalía Drops “La Perla” Video With Fencing, Hockey Chaos

Give Rosalía a sword, an ice rink, a cigarette, and zero explanations, and she’ll still make it cinema. The Spanish pop disruptor has officially dropped the music video for “La Perla”, and it’s exactly as unhinged, stylish, and calculated as fans hoped.

Released this morning, the STILLZ-directed visual feels less like a traditional music video and more like Rosalía testing out Olympic sports between existential thoughts. Fencing. Hockey. Late-night cruising. Dog walks in the woods. Casual smoking like it’s a fashion editorial. No plot, just presence.

- Advertisement -

And somehow, it works.

“La Perla” lives on Rosalía’s latest album LUX and has already become one of its most talked-about tracks. Lyrically, it reads like a polished kiss-off, widely interpreted as reflecting her breakup with ex-fiancé Rauw Alejandro. No dramatics, no subtweets. Just sharp lines and colder distance.

The song also marks Rosalía’s first-ever collaboration with a Mexican act, featuring Yahritza y Su Esencia. Interestingly, neither Yahritza Martinez nor the band appear in the video. Rosalía instead mouths some of Martinez’s lines herself, a creative choice that feels intentional, not accidental.

- Advertisement -

Given that the song has played a role in Yahritza y Su Esencia’s slow comeback with Mexican audiences, their absence is noticeable. Still, Rosalía clearly wanted this visual to be her world, her mood, her rules.

The video is directed by STILLZ, Bad Bunny’s longtime visual architect and one of pop’s most in-demand directors right now. His history with Rosalía runs deep, including work on “Tuya,” “Candy,” and “Vampiros.” Their chemistry is obvious.

Here, Rosalía cycles through personas like outfits. A fencer with her now-iconic bleached halo. A hockey player owning an ice rink like it’s a runway. A silent passenger in a luxury car, cigarette lit, eyes distant. Even mundane moments feel mythic in her hands.

There’s no forced narrative. Just vibes, movement, and symbolism. The STILLZ special.

The hockey imagery isn’t random. The sport is having a serious pop culture moment, thanks to hit shows like Shoresy and Heated Rivalry. Rosalía taps straight into that wave, blending athletic aggression with high fashion and emotional detachment.

The result feels oddly timely and very Rosalía. She’s not chasing trends. She’s reframing them.

“La Perla” isn’t just a visual flex. It’s a setup. Rosalía is gearing up for the U.S. leg of her LUX Tour, kicking off in June next year, followed by a massive run across Europe. Between the album, the visuals, and the live shows, LUX is shaping up to be one of her most fully realized eras yet.

This video makes one thing clear. Rosalía isn’t interested in explaining herself. She’s building worlds and letting fans catch up.

FAQ

Who directed Rosalía’s “La Perla” music video?

The video was directed by STILLZ, known for his work with Bad Bunny and multiple past collaborations with Rosalía.

Is Yahritza y Su Esencia in the “La Perla” video?

No, despite being featured on the song, Yahritza y Su Esencia do not appear in the music video.

What album is “La Perla” from?

“La Perla” appears on Rosalía’s latest album, LUX.