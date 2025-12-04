Rosalía is done playing small rooms. The Catalan powerhouse is officially firing up her biggest headline run yet, the Lux Tour 2026, a 42-show sprint across Europe, North America, and Latin America that proves she’s not just entering her next era — she’s detonating it.

Fresh off the critical love surrounding Lux, Rosalía is rolling into this tour like someone who knows her catalog is built for arenas. Opera-drama vocals? Check. Flamenco-meets-club choreography? Check. Enough cultural impact to turn every city stop into its own TikTok trend? Absolutely.

A European Start Fit for a Pop Gladiator

The tour kicks off March 16 in Lyon, then immediately goes for the jugular with big-room shows in Paris, Zurich, Milan, and a marathon four-night stand in Madrid. Lisbon gets a double-header, while Barcelona gets four nights at Palau Sant Jordi — basically home-turf finals energy.

Add Amsterdam, Antwerp, Cologne, Berlin, and a stop at London’s O2, and Europe is locked and loaded.

North America Gets the Full Rosalía Experience

From there, Rosalía jumps across the Atlantic in June, starting in Miami and sweeping through Orlando, Boston, Toronto, MSG in New York, Chicago, Houston, Vegas, LA, San Diego, and Oakland.

Every stop is an arena, and honestly, that feels overdue. Motomami proved she could flip a stage like a transformer, so this next run? Yeah, expect even bigger spectacle.

Latin America Brings It Home

July and August are dedicated to the fans who’ve had her music in their bloodstream since day one.

We’re talking Bogotá, Santiago (twice), Buenos Aires (twice), Rio, Guadalajara, Monterrey, and two enormous nights in Mexico City.

The grand finale lands in San Juan, Puerto Rico on September 3 — a place built for closing chapters with fireworks.

Tickets and Presales

General on-sale is December 11.

For North America, American Express presale hits December 9. In other words: stay hydrated and keep your browser ready.

Full Lux Tour 2026 Dates

03-16 Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

03-18 Paris, France – Accor Arena

03-20 Paris, France – Accor Arena

03-22 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

03-25 Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

03-30 Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena

04-01 Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena

04-03 Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena

04-04 Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena

04-08 Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena

04-09 Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena

04-13 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

04-15 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

04-17 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

04-18 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

04-22 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

04-27 Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome

04-29 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

05-01 Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

05-05 London, England – The O2

06-04 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

06-08 Orlando, FL – Kia Center

06-11 Boston, MA – TD Garden

06-13 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

06-16 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

06-20 Chicago, IL – United Center

06-23 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

06-27 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

06-29 Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

07-03 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

07-06 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

07-16 Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena

07-24 Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

07-25 Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

08-01 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

08-02 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

08-10 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Farmasi Arena

08-15 Guadalajara, Mexico – Arena VFG

08-19 Monterrey, Mexico – Arena Monterrey

08-24 Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes

08-26 Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes

09-03 San Juan, Puerto Rico – Coliseo de Puerto Rico

FAQ

1. When does Rosalía’s Lux Tour 2026 start?

The Lux Tour kicks off on March 16, 2026, in Lyon, France, before continuing across Europe, North America, and Latin America.

2. How do I get tickets for Rosalía’s 2026 tour?

General on-sale begins December 11. For North America, American Express cardholders get presale access starting December 9.

3. Which countries are included in the Lux Tour 2026?

The tour covers 17 countries across Europe, the United States, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, and Puerto Rico.