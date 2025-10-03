Thirty years after Robert Miles made history with Children—a track that defined the dream trance era and hit #1 in more than a dozen countries—the iconic instrumental has been reborn. Dutch producer Madism teams up with rising Kenyan star Sofiya Nzau for Hutia, an afro house reinvention that brings the haunting piano melody to a new generation of listeners.

From Dream Trance to Afro House

Released in 1995, Robert Miles’ Children became a global phenomenon for its blend of emotional piano and club-ready rhythms. It inspired an entire wave of dream house and trance pioneers, from Tiësto to Paul van Dyk. Now, Madism—renowned for over a billion Spotify streams and remix credits for Lewis Capaldi, James Arthur, and Sam Smith—reimagines the song for today’s dance floors.

In Hutia, the timeless piano riff is surrounded by deep afro house grooves, shimmering textures, and a pulsing rhythm that transports the track straight into the heart of modern electronic music.

- Advertisement -

Kikuyu Lyrics & Sofiya Nzau’s Voice

Adding a powerful new layer is Sofiya Nzau, who first rose to prominence with Zerb’s viral hit Mwaki in 2023. On Hutia, she delivers lyrics in Kikuyu, the language of Kenya’s largest ethnic group. Her words speak of longing, closeness, and the overwhelming sensation of love: “Tondu wahutia wahutia … Ukangorokia.” The vocals transform the classic instrumental into a living dialogue, merging cultural heritage with global dance music.

A Tribute That Feels Timeless

Hutia is more than just a remix—it’s a heartfelt tribute to Robert Miles, whose legacy still resonates across dance music. By weaving African language and afro house rhythms into the DNA of Children, the track proves that classics can evolve without losing their essence.

For longtime fans, it’s a fresh take on a beloved masterpiece. For new listeners, it’s a gateway into the history of trance and the global reach of electronic music.

FAQ

Q1: Who created the new afro house track Hutia?

A1: Dutch DJ/producer Madism and Kenyan singer-songwriter Sofiya Nzau collaborated on Hutia.

Q2: What makes Hutia different from Robert Miles’ Children?

A2: While preserving the iconic piano melody, Hutia adds afro house rhythms and Kikuyu vocals, creating a cultural and sonic reinvention.

Q3: What do Sofiya Nzau’s Kikuyu lyrics in Hutia mean?

A3: They express longing, closeness, and the overwhelming power of touch and love.

- Advertisement -