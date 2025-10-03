Foo Fighters have pulled off another surprise. The band has dropped a brand-new live EP, Are Playing Where??? Vol. 1, exclusively on Bandcamp. Recorded during their run of intimate club shows across the U.S. in September, the release doubles as a charity fundraiser, with proceeds going to local organizations fighting food insecurity in each city where the concerts took place.

Inside the Surprise EP

The six-track setlist is a throwback to the Foo Fighters’ early days, spotlighting songs from their 1995 self-titled debut album. Fans can hear raw, fiery versions of classics like “Alone + Easy Target,” “Exhausted,” “Wattershed,” and “Weenie Beenie.” The EP also features the cult-favorite “Winnebago,” plus a searing take on Wasting Light’s “White Limo.”

Captured at four small venues — San Luis Obispo’s Fremont Theater, Santa Ana’s The Observatory, Washington D.C.’s Black Cat, and New Haven’s Toad’s Place — the shows were announced with little warning, and tickets vanished instantly. The resulting recordings capture the band’s unfiltered energy in a sweaty, close-quarters setting rarely experienced by modern Foo Fighters crowds.

Charity at the Core

All proceeds from Are Playing Where??? Vol. 1 will benefit local food banks and nonprofits in the four host cities. The release is available as a pay-what-you-want download, encouraging fans to give generously while getting exclusive access to rare Foo Fighters performances.

A New Era With Ilan Rubin

These gigs also marked the Foo Fighters’ first U.S. club tour with new drummer Ilan Rubin, who stepped in following the departure of Josh Freese earlier this year. Rubin, known for his work with Nine Inch Nails and Angels & Airwaves, has quickly proven a dynamic fit, adding fresh muscle to the band’s live sound.

The EP arrives amid a busy year for the band, who recently released their 11th studio album But Here We Are and unveiled their first post-album single, “Today’s Song.” They also surprised fans with a punk-fueled cover of Minor Threat’s “I Don’t Wanna Hear It.”

What’s Next for Foo Fighters?

Foo Fighters will headline Singapore’s Formula 1 Grand Prix concerts on October 4th before continuing their fall tour. With Are Playing Where??? Vol. 1, they’ve not only given fans a nostalgic keepsake but also turned live music into a force for good.

Tracklist: Are Playing Where??? Vol. 1

Alone + Easy Target Exhausted Wattershed Weenie Beenie White Limo Winnebago

<a href="https://foofighters.bandcamp.com/album/are-playing-where-vol-i" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank">Are Playing Where??? Vol. I by Foo Fighters</a>

FAQ

Q1: Where can I get Foo Fighters’ new live EP?

A1: It’s available exclusively on Bandcamp as a pay-what-you-want download, with proceeds going to local charities.

Q2: What songs are included on Are Playing Where??? Vol. 1?

A2: The six-track EP features songs from Foo Fighters’ 1995 debut album plus “White Limo” and “Winnebago.”

Q3: Who is Foo Fighters’ new drummer?

A3: Ilan Rubin, formerly of Nine Inch Nails, recently joined Foo Fighters and makes his live recording debut on this EP.