Greek Edition

Rino Cerrone, Pioneer of Neapolitan Techno, Passes Away at 52

Legendary DJ and producer Rino Cerrone leaves a lasting legacy in the global techno scene, shaping the sound of Naples and inspiring generations of artists.

By fotismc
In
Dance / EDM
Rino Cerrone

Rino Cerrone, a groundbreaking figure in Italy’s techno scene and a true pioneer of the Neapolitan sound, has passed away at the age of 52. The beloved DJ and producer, known for shaping the minimal, groove-driven style that defined Naples’ dance music in the early 2000s, was a vital force behind the city’s techno movement.

Born in Naples in 1972, Cerrone’s career began with the live techno trio Q-Men, and his productions quickly gained attention through Marco Carola’s Design Music label. In 1999, he launched his own imprint, Ri’li, which played a pivotal role in nurturing the Neapolitan sound. Collaborations with fellow artists such as Luigi Madonna, Flavio Diaz, and Markantonio followed, helping to cement Cerrone’s reputation as a visionary.

In 2005, Cerrone established two more labels, Loose Records and Unri’li, supporting new artists while also releasing his own material. Throughout his career, he graced some of the world’s most renowned festivals, including I Love Techno and Awakenings, before retiring from DJing in 2012.

Joseph Capriati, a close friend and mentee of Cerrone, posted a heartfelt tribute, recalling the invaluable mentorship and friendship they shared. “Rino was more than a legend in music, he was a dear friend and mentor. He started the Neapolitan minimal funky sound, and his music remains timeless.”

Rino Cerrone’s contributions to techno will forever resonate in the hearts of fans and artists alike, ensuring that his legacy lives on.

