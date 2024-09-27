Rino Cerrone, Pioneer of Neapolitan Techno, Passes Away at 52

Rino Cerrone, a groundbreaking figure in Italy’s techno scene and a true pioneer of the Neapolitan sound, has passed away at the age of 52. The beloved DJ and producer, known for shaping the minimal, groove-driven style that defined Naples’ dance music in the early 2000s, was a vital force behind the city’s techno movement.

Born in Naples in 1972, Cerrone’s career began with the live techno trio Q-Men, and his productions quickly gained attention through Marco Carola’s Design Music label. In 1999, he launched his own imprint, Ri’li, which played a pivotal role in nurturing the Neapolitan sound. Collaborations with fellow artists such as Luigi Madonna, Flavio Diaz, and Markantonio followed, helping to cement Cerrone’s reputation as a visionary.

In 2005, Cerrone established two more labels, Loose Records and Unri’li, supporting new artists while also releasing his own material. Throughout his career, he graced some of the world’s most renowned festivals, including I Love Techno and Awakenings, before retiring from DJing in 2012.

Joseph Capriati, a close friend and mentee of Cerrone, posted a heartfelt tribute, recalling the invaluable mentorship and friendship they shared. “Rino was more than a legend in music, he was a dear friend and mentor. He started the Neapolitan minimal funky sound, and his music remains timeless.”

Rino Cerrone’s contributions to techno will forever resonate in the hearts of fans and artists alike, ensuring that his legacy lives on.

💔 R.I.P. Rino Cerrone 🖤

Italian techno DJ, producer and label owner based in Naples.Co-founder of Rilis.

Deepest condolences to the family and friends. pic.twitter.com/6QVGx4PnUs — Hardfloor (@Hardfloor303) September 25, 2024

The man from #Naples Rino Cerrone #RIP. When mnml slowed the whole scene down in the mid-2000s, the energy could be found with the Italians. I played so much music from Rilis, Zenit, Conform, etc. Gotta get to the bottom of these youngish deaths. So sad. https://t.co/vc12C0Rqv9 — Soy Division (@alan_oldham) September 25, 2024