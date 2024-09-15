Restored Tom Petty Documentary Heartbreakers Beach Party Returns to Theaters for Limited Screening

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ long-lost documentary Heartbreakers Beach Party is making a triumphant return to theaters this October! Originally filmed in 1983 by renowned filmmaker Cameron Crowe, this restored version includes newly remastered footage and exclusive commentary, offering fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at one of America’s greatest rock bands.

Screenings are set for October 17 and October 20, which would have been Petty’s 74th birthday. The documentary captures the band in the early ’80s as they completed and promoted their 1982 album Long After Dark. The film’s release comes just ahead of the deluxe reissue of the same album, which will drop on October 18.

Heartbreakers Beach Party is more than just a music documentary—it’s a time capsule from the MTV era. The restored version showcases an additional 19 minutes of previously unseen footage and behind-the-scenes moments, including the making of the iconic “You Got Lucky” music video. Crowe’s first film as a director, the documentary holds a special place in his heart. “Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers leaned into the making of the film with a kind of hilarious music-filled honesty that still feels fresh 40 years later,” Crowe stated.

Fans can also look forward to cameos from rock icons like Stevie Nicks and more intimate moments of the band as they navigated their rise to stardom. Initially, the film was pulled from MTV after just one late-night airing, making this theatrical release a highly anticipated event for music lovers.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers like never before. Visit TomPettyFilm.com for ticket information and to watch the official trailer.