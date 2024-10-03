back to top
Record Store Day Black Friday 2024: Exclusive Vinyl Releases from Billie Eilish, U2, and More

Discover Rare Vinyl Releases from Iconic Artists for Record Store Day’s Black Friday 2024 Edition

Vinyl enthusiasts, prepare for Record Store Day Black Friday 2024 on November 29th! Following the successful April edition, this special day is dedicated to celebrating independent record stores and physical media collectors, with exclusive releases for music lovers.

Some of this year’s most exciting releases include a vocal-only edition of Billie Eilish’s album Hit Me Hard and Soft, U2’s rare black-and-red marbled vinyl from recordings 20 years ago, and Joni Mitchell’s Hejira demos on limited-edition vinyl. Additionally, The Beatles are offering a special 45-rpm reissue of their legendary single I Wanna Hold Your Hand / I Saw Her Standing There.

With a wide range of genres represented—rock, jazz, hip-hop, and more—this year’s lineup also features records from artists like Al Jarreau, Beast Coast, and Bill Evans. The 2024 edition of Record Store Day Black Friday is set to offer unique releases that collectors and fans won’t want to miss.

Here are some key releases to look out for:

  • Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft – Isolated Vocals Edition
  • U2, How to Re-Assemble an Atomic Bomb – Black and Red Marble Vinyl
  • The Beatles, I Wanna Hold Your Hand / I Saw Her Standing There – 45 RPM
  • Joni Mitchell, Hejira Demos – Limited 180g Black Vinyl
  • Beast Coast, Escape From New York – Translucent Orange Vinyl

This event highlights the cultural importance of indie record stores while giving fans the chance to own special, limited-edition vinyl releases. Make sure to visit your local record store on November 29th to secure these exclusive treasures!

