RAYE Reflects on Nailing Adele’s Skyfall at the 2025 Oscars

RAYE may have owned the stage at the 2025 Oscars with her breathtaking performance of Adele’s Skyfall, but behind the scenes, the British singer admitted she was overwhelmed by nerves.

“No one can sing Adele like Adele,” RAYE confessed, calling the experience both “terrifying” and “incredible.” Taking the stage shrouded in fog, she delivered a powerful rendition of the 2012 James Bond theme, which originally peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2013.

Her performance was the final act of a show-stopping 007 tribute, following Margaret Qualley’s sultry dance number. Before RAYE’s moment in the spotlight, Lisa of BLACKPINK electrified the stage with Live and Let Die, blending choreography with powerhouse vocals, while Doja Cat dazzled with Diamonds Are Forever.

The three stars reunited on stage for a final bow, soaking in the audience’s applause. “We have such a beautiful chemistry together,” RAYE shared. “I just love those girls—they’re so kind, hardworking, and inspiring.”

The Oscars performance comes on the heels of an incredible awards season for RAYE. Weeks earlier, she shined at the 2025 Grammys, performing in a Best New Artist medley alongside Doechii, Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, and Shaboozey. She was also nominated for Songwriter of the Year, though the award ultimately went to Amy Allen.

With this unforgettable tribute, RAYE has further solidified her place as one of today’s most dynamic and fearless performers.