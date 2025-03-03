Lady Gaga Returns to Mexico for First Concert in 13 Years

Lady Gaga is officially making her long-awaited return to Mexico! The pop superstar announced that she will perform at Mexico City’s GNP Seguros Stadium on April 26 as part of her Mayhem World Tour. This marks her first concert in the country in 13 years, following her Born This Way Ball tour stop at the same venue in 2012.

Gaga confirmed the news on Instagram, posting “¡Viva La MAYHEM! We’re coming back,” alongside the announcement from Live Nation. The highly anticipated concert is in support of her new album, Mayhem, set for release on March 7 via Interscope Records. The 14-track LP features the singles Abracadabra, Disease, and Die With a Smile, a collaboration with Bruno Mars.

Tickets for the Mexico City show will be available through Ticketmaster, with a Banamex cardholder presale starting March 6, followed by general sales on March 7 at 2 p.m. local time.

Gaga’s Mayhem era is packed with major performances. She is set to headline Coachella on April 11 and 18, host and perform on Saturday Night Live on March 8, and receive the iHeartRadio Innovator Award on March 17. Additionally, she will play a free show at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on May 3, bringing her music to fans worldwide.

With her return to Latin America, Mayhem is shaping up to be one of Lady Gaga’s most electrifying eras yet.