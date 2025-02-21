back to top
Lady Gaga Announces Mayhem On The Beach—A Free Concert for Over 1 Million Fans in Rio

The Pop Icon Returns to Brazil for the First Time Since 2012 with a Historic Copacabana Beach Performance

By Hit Channel
In
Pop
Lady Gaga Mayhem On The Beach - Free Concert in Rio

Lady Gaga is set to make history once again with Mayhem On The Beach, a massive free concert at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Copacabana Beach. Taking place on May 3, this landmark event will welcome over 1 million fans, marking Gaga’s long-awaited return to Brazil—her first performance there since 2012.

The pop superstar will take the stage on a custom-built set designed to bring her bold creative vision to life. Fans unable to attend in person can still experience the spectacle, as the concert will be broadcast live on Multishow and TV Globo at 9 PM BRT (1 AM BST). The event also serves as the launch of Todo Mundo no Rio, a new initiative by Bonus Track and presented by Corona to celebrate entertainment’s cultural impact in Rio.

Announcing the concert on Instagram, Gaga shared her deep connection with Brazilian fans, recalling how heartbroken she was to cancel a previous show due to health issues. “For my whole career, the fans in Brazil have been part of the lifeblood of the little monsters. I’ve been dying to come perform for you for years, and I feel better than ever. Get ready for MAYHEM on the beach.”

Mayhem On The Beach coincides with the release of Gaga’s highly anticipated seventh studio album, Mayhem, set to drop on March 7. The album is already generating immense buzz, with pre-orders now available.

With an electrifying atmosphere, a breathtaking location, and a setlist sure to feature her biggest hits alongside new music from Mayhem, this historic concert promises to be an unforgettable event for fans worldwide.

Don’t miss out—mark your calendars and get ready for Mayhem On The Beach!

