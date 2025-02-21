back to top
Drake Surprises Fans with $50K in Giveaways During Sydney Tour Stop

From Rock-Paper-Scissors to VIP Upgrades, Drizzy’s Generosity Shines on the Anita Max Wynn Tour

By Hit Channel
Hip-Hop
Drake announces his 2025 Anita Max Wynn Tour in Australia.
Drake is proving once again that he’s not just a rap superstar—he’s also one of the most generous artists in the game. During his Anita Max Wynn Tour stop in Sydney, the OVO boss showered lucky fans with a total of $50,000, turning his concert into an unforgettable night.

One of the standout moments came when Drake spotted a fan in the crowd holding a sign that read, “Rock-paper-scissors to buy my dad a birthday car.” Always up for a challenge, Drizzy engaged the fan in a heated game, confidently stating, “This my game, boy.” After dominating the match, he still handed over $20,000, telling the fan, “Don’t ever f–k with me on rock-paper-scissors, though. I will win.”

But the generosity didn’t stop there. During the same show at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, Drake noticed a pregnant fan in the crowd. After confirming she was 20 weeks along, he immediately upgraded her to VIP and handed her $30,000 to help with upcoming baby expenses. “Get out of the pit. Get outta there,” he joked before making the life-changing gift. “Who the f–k brings a baby to a mosh pit?”

Drake’s Anita Max Wynn Tour has been filled with moments like these, proving that beyond the music, he’s all about giving back. As the Australia/New Zealand leg winds down, fans in Brisbane can only hope they’ll be the next lucky ones to experience Drizzy’s generosity firsthand.

