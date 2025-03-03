Doja Cat, Lisa & Raye Deliver a Stunning 007 Tribute at the 2025 Oscars

The 2025 Oscars stage lit up with a mesmerizing tribute to six decades of James Bond, led by Doja Cat, Lisa, and Raye. Their stunning performance arrived just as Amazon MGM gained creative control over the franchise, adding extra significance to the moment.

The medley began with Margaret Qualley’s elegant dance to the classic Bond theme before Lisa descended from the ceiling to deliver a breathtaking rendition of Wings’ Live and Let Die from the 1973 film. As dancers in red dresses swayed with men in tuxedos, Doja Cat took center stage, dazzling the audience with a shimmering performance of Shirley Bassey’s Diamonds Are Forever. Finally, Raye brought the house down with a powerful cover of Adele’s Skyfall, backed by a full orchestra.

Halle Berry, who played Jinx in Die Another Day (2002), introduced the tribute, celebrating the legacy of Bond and the iconic actors who have played the role. “That signature mix of danger, style, and intrigue? Well, that’s timeless,” she remarked.

James Bond has a long history at the Academy Awards, with Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), and recent winners like Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die all taking home Oscars for their unforgettable theme songs. As the franchise faces a new era, the question of who will step into 007’s shoes remains a hot topic.

Beyond their Oscars performance, Doja Cat, Lisa, and Raye have been making waves in music and entertainment. Their recent collaboration, Born Again, was released ahead of Lisa’s upcoming solo album, Alter Ego. Meanwhile, the Thai superstar is making her acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3, portraying a resort worker named Mook.

Their tribute was not just a celebration of Bond’s musical history but a reminder of how these legendary theme songs have shaped cinema.