Tate McRae’s So Close to What Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Tate McRae has officially claimed the top spot on the Billboard 200 with her latest album, So Close to What, marking a career milestone for the rising pop sensation. The 15-track project not only earns McRae her first No. 1 album but also secures the biggest debut by a female artist in 2025.

With 177,000 equivalent album units, the record’s success is fueled by massive streaming numbers—137 million plays in its first week—alongside 71,000 album sales, both personal bests for McRae. Featuring singles like 2 Hands, Sports Car, and It’s OK I’m OK, the album’s momentum continues, with It’s OK I’m OK reaching No. 20 on the Hot 100.

Adding to her breakthrough moment, McRae delivered a standout performance on Saturday Night Live on March 1, where she performed Dear God and her viral hit Sports Car, alongside a team of male dancers. The episode was hosted by comedian Shane Gillis.

On this week’s chart, So Close to What is the only new entry in the top 10, pushing last week’s No. 1, Drake and PartyNextDoor’s $ome $exy $ongs, to the No. 2 position. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar’s GNX, SZA’s SOS, and Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos remain strong contenders in the top 10.

With this historic debut, McRae solidifies her place among today’s biggest pop stars, proving that So Close to What is just the beginning of her chart-topping journey.